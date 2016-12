Philosophy for Children reaps remarkable results for all pupils, but it does seem to work particularly well for those from disadvantaged backgrounds. Now, an exciting new project seeks to harness that power to raise achievement and build resilience, confidence and self-esteem in some of the most deprived regions of the country. Bob House shares the story so far.

