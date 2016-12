The new science curriculum for Key Stages 1 and 2 encourages a variety of approaches to pupils’ scientific investigations – but how creative can you be in a subject where the boundaries are so fixed? Ed Walsh inspires with a range of ideas to spark pupils’ imagination in physics and encourage creative, learner-led enquiry.

DATE:

FILE FORMAT: PDF

11/02/2016

Copyright © 2016 Teachingtimes. All rights reserved.

To obtain this article

Purchase Article: £ 8.40 Subscriber Login

If you are a subscriber to any of our other publications your existing account details can be used to purchase this article. Simply login with your username and password when prompted.

For assistance and general enquiries, call our sales team on 0121 224 7599